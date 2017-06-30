Iraq will declare victory in the eight-month battle to retake the country's second-largest city Mosul, from Daesh in the "next few days," a senior commander said on Friday.

"In the next few days, we will announce the final victory over Daesh," Staff Lieutenant General Abdulghani al-Assadi said in Mosul.

Iraqi forces launched the gruelling battle for Mosul on October 17, advancing to the city and retaking its eastern side before setting their sights on the smaller but more densely populated west.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston has the latest from Erbil.

Daesh is now confined to a small area of Mosul's Old City, but its narrow streets and the presence of civilians has made the operation to retake it perilous.

Assadi estimated that there are between 200 and 300 Daesh militants left in the city, most of them foreigners.

The battle has taken a heavy toll on civilians, leaving hundreds dead or wounded and displacing hundreds of thousands more.

Use of human shields