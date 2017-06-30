United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus to grasp a 'historic opportunity' for peace, but acknowledged a lot of work was required.

Guterres joined the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders and representatives from Britain, Turkey and Greece at the Swiss Alpine resort where negotiations for a peace deal are taking place.

"The voices in support of a solution are indeed getting louder. At the same time there is no doubt that some sensitive and difficult issues remain to be resolved," Guterres told reporters in the Alpine resort of Crans-Montana.

Cyprus is one of the world's longest-running political crises and the talks in Switzerland have been billed as the best chance for a lasting solution.

"This offers a historic opportunity to reach a comprehensive settlement to the conflict that has divided Cyprus for too many decades," Guterres said.

In the session on security and guarantees, "there were some new positions showing increased flexibility in some aspects", he said, without elaboration.

"But it is slow progress and many outstanding issues are still to be resolved," he said.

Addressing the opposite sides earlier, Guterres said in remarks that "the emotional and rational" Mediterranean sides of Greeks and Turks are a strength that could be used to resolve problems holding back an agreement, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he's not authorised to disclose details of the meeting.

The talks, that began on Wednesday, have made no real progress on the core issue of the island's future security, an issue that could unlock an overall peace accord.