Chinese President Xi Jinping swore in Hong Kong's new leader Carrie Lam on Saturday with a stark warning that Beijing will not tolerate any challenge to its authority in the city.

A massive security blanket surrounded Hong Kong early on Saturday as Xi prepared to swear in the city's first female leader on the 20th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule.

Lam was selected by a pro-China committee, as were her predecessors, and is already being cast by critics as a China stooge in a city where many are angry at Beijing's tightening grip on the freedoms of its nearly eight million people.

"Any attempt to endanger China's sovereignty and security, challenge the power of the central government ... or use Hong Kong to carry out infiltration and sabotage activities against the mainland is an act that crosses the red line and is absolutely impermissible," Xi said at the swearing in ceremony.

Minor scuffles broke out as pro-democracy activists, some with banners bearing the words "Democracy. Self determination", and pro-Beijing groups taunted each other, with hundreds of police deployed on a traditional day of protest in Hong Kong.