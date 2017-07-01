TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey vows to respond to any kind of terrorist threat
Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin says Turkey will respond immediately "with all reprisals" to threats coming from Syria and elsewhere. Meanwhile, two officials of the governing AK Party were shot dead in Diyarbakir and Van provinces.
Turkey vows to respond to any kind of terrorist threat
Ibrahim Kalin's comments followed Turkey deploying military troops to the border near Afrin last week. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 1, 2017

Turkey said on Saturday that it will respond to any kind of terror threat coming from the soil of Syria or any other country.

Turkey will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its national security and its borders, said presidential spokesman IbrahimKalin, referring to recent harassment fire on Turkish forces from the PKK/PYD-held area of Afrin, in northwestern Syria.

Kalin's comments follow Turkey's deployment of military troops to the border near Afrin last week.

"Any threat that may come from Syria or another country towards Turkey - this could be from Daesh, the [PKK] PYD/YPG, whatever terrorist organisation it is from - Turkey responds immediately with all reprisals," he said.

Ankara considers the PYD/YPG to be the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation in Turkey, the US and EU.

AK Party officials shot dead in "PKK assault"

A local official of the Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party was kidnapped and shot dead on Saturday, party officials said.

Recommended

Aydin Ahi, who served as deputy chairman in Ozalp district of Van province, was shot 65 feet from his house after he was kidnapped by two PKK terrorists, the party's provincial chairman Zahir Soganda said.

AK Party's previous deputy chairman in the same district, Aydin Musta, was killed in 2016 in an armed assault by the PKK in front of his house.

Authorities have launched operations to capture the perpetrators.

Ahi's death comes hours after the party's deputy chairman in Lice district of Diyarbakir province, Orhan Mercan, was shot in front of his house and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Diyarbakir and Van, which are around 300 km apart, have been hit by numerous PKK attacks since the designated terrorist group resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the state in July 2015.

More than 1,200 victims, including security personnel and civilians, have since lost their lives in PKK attacks.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture