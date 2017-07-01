Women from Makwatsha village in the south of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are giving their community a tourism lifeline by painting walls of their homes.

A longstanding tradition has turned the village almost by accident into a star attraction for Chinese tourists.

The murals of daily village life, painted by the women during the dry season and using only natural pigments, caught the eye of the director of the local French cultural institute when he passed through on holiday — and he decided to let the world know.

Not only did he contact a local travel agency to try to put the village on the tourism map but he also organised for some of the women to be invited to Paris in 2014 to exhibit their paintings.

The outside walls of the huts are decorated with paintings of local life, flowers, and butterflies, making "the village of the women painters" a draw also for tourists from France and Belgium.

For the Paris trip the villagers painted their works onto canvas and sold eight of them for a total of $60,000 (52,600 euros).