Mohammed Qutaish will take you on a tour of Aleppo, peppering it with anecdotes and pointing out his favourite places.

Except that 15-year-old Qutaish lives in Gaziantep in Turkey. And his Aleppo is a cardboard and paper model which he has built over the years from memory.

The Syrian war has destroyed homes and lives of many as Bashar al Assad's forces, Daesh militants and opposition factions fight for control.

The war has entered its seventh year and the city of Aleppo has been one of the key battlegrounds.

"As a child, I loved drawing and colouring, I used to draw all the time. As I grew my talent developed. And when the war started and conditions changed in Aleppo and Syria," Qutaish said.