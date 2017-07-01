Thousands of people marched through London on Saturday to protest over austerity and demand Prime Minister Theresa May's government resign after its disastrous showing in last month's election.

Demonstrators converged in front of the BBC headquarters in central London to demand an end to belt-tightening that has led to cuts in spending for public services.

Many brandished signs and placards reading: "No More Austerity", "Cuts Cost Lives" and "Tories Out."

After holding a minute's silence in honour of the victims of a deadly fire in London, which killed at least 80 people, and staging a round of applause for the emergency services, protesters headed towards Parliament Square.

Main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn also addressed the rally.

The union-backed march was organised a day after the June 14 Grenfell Tower inferno in west London.

An investigation into the fire is under way, but critics blame lax standards and cost-cutting, which they say is a consequence of austerity.

Austerity concerns