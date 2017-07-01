POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Britain celebrates its 178th Henley Royal Regatta
Dating back to 1839, the Henley Royal Regatta is an exclusive and old-fashioned affair, with a ten-year waiting list and strict rules.
Britain celebrates its 178th Henley Royal Regatta
The five-day event closes on Sunday with the finals in more than 20 categories. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 1, 2017

Socialites in gaudy jackets have gathered in the affluent English town of Henley-on-Thames to drink champagne and enjoy world-class rowing at one of the highlights of the English social calendar.

The Henley Royal Regatta, celebrating its 178th edition, is synonymous with blazers and boozing, with as much attention paid to what is being worn by spectators on the riverbanks as to the results on the water.

The five-day event features more than 200 head-to-head races involving a mixture of amateurs and international crews, including some with Olympic pedigree.

Recommended

Chris Skudder has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin