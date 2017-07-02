A local official of the governing Justice and Development AK Party was kidnapped and shot dead late on Saturday, the party's province Chairman Zahir Soganda said.

Soganda said Aydin Ahi, who served as deputy chairman in the Van province's Ozalp district, was shot 20 metres from his house after he was kidnapped by two PKK militants.

The party's district chairman Orhan Yildirimcakar said other PKK militants fired their guns while Ahi was being kidnapped.

AK Party's previous deputy chairman in the same district, Aydin Musta, was killed last year in an armed assault by the PKK in front of his house.