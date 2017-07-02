Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, 71, was released on parole on Sunday from a prison in Ramle, near Tel Aviv, after serving 16 months in jail for corruption.

Olmert was found guilty in 2014 of accepting bribes from real estate developers when he was Jerusalem's mayor, before his 2006-09 term as prime minister and head of a centrist political party.

On Sunday, a parole board decided to cut short his 27-month term, a common practice in Israel for prisoners who have not committed violent crimes.

The parole board said last week that while Olmert's crimes were "severe," he was "punished for his deeds and paid a heavy price."

"The inmate underwent a significant rehabilitation process in prison and displays motivation to continue it," it said.

TRT World spoke to Tel Aviv-based journalist Gregg Carlstrom.