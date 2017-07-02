Nike's pilot programme to sell certain products on Amazon and Instagram is a precursor to it forging a deeper relationship with online retailers, and could hit sales at sporting goods retailers such as Foot Locker Inc.

The deal, which is expected to help Nike Inc weed out counterfeit products sold through unlicensed dealers online and give it more control over its distribution, lifted the company's shares to a more than three-month high on Friday.

Nike's move confirmed a June 21 report from Goldman Sachs that said the company would launch its products on the world's largest online retailer.

Since then shares of sporting goods retailer have fallen, Foot Locker Inc by nearly 2 percent, Hibbett Sports Inc by 6.8 percent and Big 5 Sporting Goods Inc by 5.3 percent.

"They're all scrambling right now," Judge Graham, chief marketing officer of market research firm Ansira said.

"The decision of Nike considering to sell directly to the consumer and that too with Amazon, they're all getting nervous."

Sporting goods retailers, which rely on Nike for a substantial part of their wholesale revenue, would be hit further in case Nike's partnership with Amazon expands beyond the current pilot programme.