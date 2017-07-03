WORLD
Assad sticks his face on new Syrian banknote
A new 2,000 Syrian lira ($3.9) banknote now boasts the face of regime leader Bashar al Assad. It will go into circulation as the brutal conflict continues in Syria.
A portrait of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad is seen printed on the new Syrian 2,000 lira banknote that went into circulation on Sunday. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 3, 2017

The Syrian Central Bank has announced that a new 2,000 Syrian lira banknote ($3.9) will go into circulation.

The notes are the first time the face of regime leader Bashar al Assad will appear on Syrian currency since he took office 17 years ago.

Assad's face appears on the new banknotes at a time when his regime has been accused of war crimes around Syria.

The currency previously only carried images of historic icons or pictures of his father, Hafez Assad.

Central Bank Governor Duraid Durgham said the new notes will go into circulation on Sunday "due to the wear and tear" affecting currency currently in circulation.

Syria's currency has crashed as the country's seven-year-long war rages on.

Trading at 47 Syrian liras to the US dollar in 2011, it's currently going for 517 Syrian liras to the greenback.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
