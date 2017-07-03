China's President Xi Jinping said on Monday that the US deployment of an advanced anti-missile system in South Korea gravely harms the strategic security interests of China, Russia and other countries in the region.

Xi's comment came as he was preparing to visit to Moscow on Monday before travelling to Germany to attend the G20 summit.

China has repeatedly stated its opposition to the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system and has called for its deployment to be stopped and the missiles that have already been installed to be removed.

China says the system's powerful radar can probe deep into its territory, undermining its security and a regional balance, while doing nothing to stop North Korea in its relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons and the missiles to deliver them.

"The US deployment of an advanced anti-missile system in South Korea gravely harms the strategic security interests of China, Russia and other countries in the region," Xi said in an interview with Russian media, according to China's state Xinhua news agency.

Strategic purpose