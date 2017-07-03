WORLD
4 MIN READ
What is behind Turkey's plan in east Afrin?
Turkey is in discussions with Russia on a possible operation east of Afrin. The real aim is to have direct access to Idlib, before Ankara and Moscow's upcoming joint operation in the city.
What is behind Turkey's plan in east Afrin?
What is behind Turkey's plan in east Afrin? / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 3, 2017

Two weeks ago Turkey deployed more troops and trucks to its border with Syria near Afrin and hit the YPG with heavy artillery fire in retaliation for its attacks on Turkish-backed opposition forces.

But the deployment is not only for retaliation. There have been talks between Turkey and Russia on a possible operation in the east of Afrin.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu was in Ankara on Sunday and met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Syrian opposition sources, who have been working with the Turkish army for the last three years and are now in Maree, they are ready for the operation and waiting for the order from Ankara.

The sources told TRT World that the operation was aimed at taking the Menagh Airport, Tel Rifat and more southern villages back from the YPG. The main focus is to have direct access from opposition-held areas on the Turkish border to Idlib.

Opposition sources: Joint Idlib operation to begin

Russia and Turkey are planning a wide aerial operation on Idlib in order to drive Nusra, an affiliate of Al Qaeda, out of the city. There are also Turkey-backed opposition groups northwest of Idlib. In the south, it is the border line with regime forces.

After the operation ends, Turkish and Russian troops will be based in the city, as a practical buffer zone, to prevent clashes between Russian-backed regime forces to the south and opposition forces to the north

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters two weeks ago that Russian and Turkish troops would probably be based in Idlib in order to create de-conflicting zones.

Recommended

Opposition forces are awaiting orders from Ankara to mobilise for the Afrin operation, the details of which will be discussed in Astana, where Turkish military and intelligence officers will meet on July 4.

Why does Turkey cooperate with Russia for this operation in east Afrin?

The YPG controls Manbij as well as the area north of Manbij and is protected by US military bases.

That lead to tensions with Ankara because the YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which has been designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

The YPG in Afrin, on the other hand, is financially supported by Russia.

Turkish diplomatic source: Iran opposes

Turkish diplomatic sources told TRT World that Iran opposes the plans. Tehran also asks for bases in Idlib and doesn't want Turkey to have more territory in the city.

An Iranian delegate will also join the Astana talks.

Author: Ece Göksedef

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54