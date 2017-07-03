The Greek coast guard opened fire on a Turkish cargo ship after the captain defied an order to dock at a port in the Aegean Sea for a search as the ship was reportedly cruising in international waters. The crew was unharmed.

M/V ACT Captain Sami Kalkavan told broadcaster CNN Turk the coast guard ordered him to dock at the Greek island of Rhodes for inspection and opened fire after he failed to comply, leaving 16 bullet holes in the vessel.

"The coast guard asked for the ship to be docked at the port at Rhodes immediately, and we did not accept this. They wanted to check (the ship), and we didn't accept that," he told the broadcaster.

"They said they would fire if we didn't stop, they did what they said."

Initial reports suggested the vehicle was transporting steel.

The Greek coast guard confirmed the incident, saying it approached the vessel and asked the captain to dock at Rhodes after the authority received an anonymous call saying drugs were being transported.

An official from the Greek shipping ministry confirmed that the coast guard tried to inspect the ship's cargo, adding that the vessel did not cooperate and then moved back to Turkish waters. The official did not comment on whether the coast guard opened fire.