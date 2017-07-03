President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu in Istanbul on Sunday.

The meeting, which was closed to the press, included Turkish National Defense Minister Fikri Isik, Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar, National Intelligence Organisation head Hakan Fidan and Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

Turkish and Russian leaders agreed in May that the relations between the two countries are progressing "beyond normalisation", after deteriorating in 2015 when a Russian fighter jet was shot down for violating Turkish airspace.

Since then, the countries have lifted most economic sanctions and trade barriers.