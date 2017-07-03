Iraqis on Sunday celebrated an expected victory over Daesh in Mosul, just blocks away from battles raging in the last few districts where the militants have dug in.

The celebration comes days after the Iraqi forces recaptured the Grand al Nuri Mosque, where Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi proclaimed a self-styled caliphate three years ago.

Earlier, a government statement said authorities were planning a week of nationwide celebrations, and Prime Minister Haider al Abadi is expected to visit Mosul to formally declare victory.

Mosul's fall would mark the effective end of the Iraqi half of the caliphate which Daesh declared three years ago in parts of Iraq and Syria.

The group still controls territory west and south of Mosul, where tens of thousands of civilians live.

Soldiers from the elite Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) retook the Makawi district of Mosul's Old City on Sunday, a military statement said, a few blocks from the western banks of the Tigris.

Reaching the river will give Iraqi forces control over the entire city and is expected by the end of this week.