Up to 18 people were feared dead after a tour bus carrying pensioners burst into flames following a collision with the trailer of a truck in southern Germany on Monday, police said.

There was "only a glimmer of hope" that some of them would be found alive outside the coach, police spokesman Juergen Stadter told news channel NTV, which showed images of the vehicle's charred skeleton.

"Maybe someone ran away in shock," he said, adding that 18 people were still missing, raising the figure earlier given by police.

Another police spokeswoman, Anne Hoefer, told that the passengers were "old people" and that some may not have made it out of the bus.

TRT World'sSarah Firth reports.

Some of the 30 passengers pulled out of the burning bus were seriously hurt, added Stadter.

The bus carrying 46 passengers and two drivers rammed into the trailer in a traffic jam on the motorway A9 close to the Bavarian town of Stammbach, which is close to Bayreuth. a town that draws thousands of classical music lovers every summer to its opera festival.

The crash happened shortly after 7 am (0500 GMT).

According to the Bild newspaper, the coach was travelling from the eastern region of Lausitz and heading for Nuremberg.