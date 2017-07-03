WORLD
2 MIN READ
Shooting in front of mosque in France injures at least eight
In what French police described as "settling of scores" eight people were wounded in a shooting in front of a mosque in southern France. Police have said they are not treating the incident as a "terror attack."
French riot policemen attend a drill at the Marseille railway station, France, May 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 3, 2017

Eight people were wounded in a shooting in front of a mosque in the southern French city of Avignon in an incident police consider to be a settling of scores rather than a terror attack, a source close to the investigation said on Monday.

Two of the eight wounded were hospitalised after the incident, according to the source, who also said that worshippers leaving the mosque had not been the intended target.

La Provence regional newspaper, which first reported the incident, cited a judicial source as saying police are "not at all treating it as terrorist related" and suspected a dispute between youths instead.

The newspaper also cited witnesses as saying that one of two gunmen with their faces covered had fired shots around at 10:30 pm as people were coming out of the mosque before the two fled the scene.

Four people were wounded outside the mosque while a family of four in their apartment some 50 metres away took shrapnel, La Provence said.

The incident comes after a man was arrested on Thursday after trying to drive a car into a crowd in front of a mosque in the Paris suburb of Creteil in an incident in which no one was injured. France is on high-security alert following a series of militant attacks in recent years.

SOURCE:Reuters
