The leaders of Northern Ireland's two main political parties said on Tuesday talks on a new power-sharing executive in the British province had broken down and no agreement was expected in the near future.

Northern Ireland's political scene has been in crisis since the collapse in January of the coalition mandated under a 1998 peace deal that ended three decades of sectarian Protestant-Catholic violence in which 3,600 people died.

The Irish Catholic nationalist Sinn Fein and the Protestant pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) have been in talks since a March election to form a new power-sharing government. Each has blamed the other for missing repeated deadlines – most recently last Thursday.

"Obviously we are disappointed that we don't have an agreement this afternoon and indeed we've been disappointed for quite some time that we haven't been able to reach an agreement," DUP leader Arlene Foster told reporters.

Both parties said on Tuesday that no deal had been agreed and that progress was not expected in the near future.

The British government, which is jointly overseeing the talks alongside Ireland's government, warned on Monday that it would have to step in to manage public spending in the province, and might call new elections unless a deal was reached soon.

Sinn Fein blamed the impasse on British Prime Minister Theresa May, who struck a separate deal last week with the DUP to support her minority government in the British parliament – something they say has compromised the government's neutrality.