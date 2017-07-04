Leaders of the European Union agreed to a controversial plan in February to stem the flow of migrants travelling to Europe.

Under the agreement, the EU leaders decided to give €200m ($215m) to Libya's fragile government to increase efforts to stop migrant boats within the country's territorial waters.

The EU also decided to provide support for the setting up of safe refugee camps in Libya.

Human rights groups raised concern at the plan, as the UN-backed government in Libya has limited control over its territory.

Now Italian patrol boats have arrived in Tripoli to try to enforce the limits.

But, some Libyans believe the EU needs to do more.

TRT World 's Abu Bakr Al Shamahi reports.

Flow of migrants on the rise - UNHCR

In recent years, the number of people crossing the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa to southern Europe has increased, a report by UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) showed.

The indications are that this trend is likely to continue, along with the deadly risks, the report said.

This year alone, at least 2,030 people died or have gone missing on the voyage, with the greatest number of fatalities occurring along the so-called Central Mediterranean Route, through Libya.