Americans are celebrating their country's 241st Independence Day with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eating.

Tuesday's festivities stretch from a baseball home-run derby in London to a picnic at the White House to a Utah ski town where residents initially weren't even sure they'd be home for Independence Day after recent wildfires.

For all the pomp and celebration, July 4 marks a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year. And in an era of concerns about security, the Independence Day celebrations are mixed with precautions.