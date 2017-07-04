BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Billionaire invests $5M in training Turkey's future entrepreneurs
The founder and CEO of Chobani yoghurt company has a plan to build Turkey's next generation of businesses.
Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya starts an initiative in Turkey, and 3300 entrepreneurs-to-be and 400 startups from all around Turkey have applied for HUG's entrepreneurship program this year. (Reuters Archive) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 4, 2017

​Hamdi Ulukaya started an initiative called Hamdi Ulukaya initiative (HUG) for young entrepreneurs who want to realise their dreams and create global brands.

Ulukaya is the Turkish founder of Chobani, a billion-dollar yogurt company based in upstate New York.

Around 3300 entrepreneurs-to-be and 400 startups from all around Turkey have applied for HUG's entrepreneurship program this year.

Of those, 24 budding entrepreneurs and 12 startups owners were chosen and sent to New York from Istanbul to finish their three-week training programme for free.

Hamdi Ulukaya made it into Time magazine's most influential 100 people's list in April 2017.

After buying a shuttered yogurt factory in 2005 in upstate New York and turning it into a billion-dollar business in less than ten years, Hamdi Ulukaya stands out as one of the newest billionaires whose net worth is estimated to be more than $1.5 billion today.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
