A new front line in South Sudan's conflict forced hundreds of thousands of people out of the fertile Equatoria region over the past year, Amnesty International said.

Amnesty International released a report on Tuesday which detailed the ongoing conflict in the country's fertile Equatoria region over the past year and the atrocities, starvation and fear its residents faced.

"Men, women and children have been shot, hacked to death with machetes and burnt alive in their homes. Women and girls have been gang-raped and abducted," the report stated.