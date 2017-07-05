WORLD
1 MIN READ
South Sudan is a killing field, says Amnesty
Amnesty International says the escalation of fighting in South Sudan's Equatoria region has led to increased brutality against civilians.
South Sudan is a killing field, says Amnesty
A UN peacekeeper keeps watch as children gather in a camp for displaced civilians in Juba, South Sudan, June 17, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 5, 2017

A new front line in South Sudan's conflict forced hundreds of thousands of people out of the fertile Equatoria region over the past year, Amnesty International said.

Amnesty International released a report on Tuesday which detailed the ongoing conflict in the country's fertile Equatoria region over the past year and the atrocities, starvation and fear its residents faced.

"Men, women and children have been shot, hacked to death with machetes and burnt alive in their homes. Women and girls have been gang-raped and abducted," the report stated.

Recommended

TRT World's Sara Firth has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54