Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday ahead of the G20 summit on Friday. Both leaders discussed strengthening China-EU and China-Germany relations.

It is the second stop of Xi's ongoing European tour, which also took him to Russia.

​Xi said his country supports a "united, stable, prosperous and open" European Union (EU).

Strengthening ties

Xi urged China and Germany, both major trading countries, to support globalisation. He also welcomed German businesses' participation in China's Belt and Road project.