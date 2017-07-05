WORLD
2 MIN READ
Xi Jinping meets Merkel before G20 summit
The two leaders talked about strengthening China-EU and China-Germany relations. It is the second stop of Xi's ongoing European tour.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 5, 2017

Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday ahead of the G20 summit on Friday. Both leaders discussed strengthening China-EU and China-Germany relations.

It is the second stop of Xi's ongoing European tour, which also took him to Russia.

​Xi said his country supports a "united, stable, prosperous and open" European Union (EU).

Strengthening ties

Xi urged China and Germany, both major trading countries, to support globalisation. He also welcomed German businesses' participation in China's Belt and Road project.

Ties between China and Germany are about to enter a new phase, China's president said after meeting Germany's chancellor, ahead of a G20 summit which is expected to highlight their differences with the US administration on a host of issues.

"Chinese-German relations are now about to have a new start where we need new breakthroughs," said Xi Jinping.

The two countries, which are at odds with US President Donald Trump on climate policy, pledged to work more closely together on trade and aerospace, to progress toward a free trade agreement and also cooperate on development in Africa and in Afghanistan.

The meeting was held at the Max Liebermann Haus near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

SOURCE:Reuters
