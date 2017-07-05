A German spy agency has said that the PKK collects €25 million (more than $28 million) every year in donations from across Europe.

PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the European Union, the US and Turkey.

The group has collected more than €13 million (over $14 million) in Germany alone between September 2015 and early 2016, said the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) in its annual report on Tuesday.

"The PKK managed to double its revenues from donations in Germany within the last 10 years," the report said.

The report said the group had nearly 14,000 followers in Germany and had recently increased its recruitment activities, sending dozens to camps in northern Iraq.

Source of friction between Turkey and Germany

Germany outlawed the PKK in 1993, but the country's authorities have been reluctant to take strong measures against the funding, propaganda and recruitment activities of the group, despite repeated warnings from Turkey.

Berlin's reluctance in putting a check on PKK activities in the country has been the source of major friction between Turkey and Germany.