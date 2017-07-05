The United States and South Korea have staged a joint military exercise on Tuesday in response to Pyongyang's latest missile test.

Troops of the two countries fired missiles into the waters off South Korea in a show of force after North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has more on the escalation.

Russia and China involvement

Meanwhile, Russia and China said they oppose any attempt to resolve tensions by force or by strangling North Korea economically.

"The task of the denuclearization of the entire Korean peninsula cannot and should not be used as a disguise for attempts to change North Korea's regime. This is our common position," Sergei Lavrov told a news conference on Wednesday.