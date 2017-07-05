Turkish police detained six suspected Daesh militants planning to attack a protest march led by the leader of Turkey's main opposition party on Wednesday, according to Kayseri's Governor Suleyman Kamci.

Turkey's main opposition CHP party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu began a 425-kilometre protest march from Ankara to Istanbul after a lawmaker from his party was jailed on spying charges.

"Following a nice tip-off, our police detained a group of six Daesh militants. They were planning to attack the convoy with a minibus," Kamci said.

"They put Justice and Development (AK) Party banners on the van. A provocation was prevented."

There were no further details on how the suspects planned to carry out the attack.

Kamci said the suspects rented a black van in Kayseri on Tuesday. Four of them were detained by a special operations unit in Kayseri and two others were detained in Kocaeli province, through which the protesters were marching on Wednesday.

