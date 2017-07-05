At least seven people, including four children, were killed on Tuesday after a suicide bomber struck a school in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, activists said.

The victims also included three teachers after a suicide attacker blew himself up inside the school run by JabhatFateh al Sham – the former Al Qaeda affiliate – Jabhat al Nusra.

The blast caused the entire building to collapse. No group claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Idlib province which is mostly controlled by rebels, have been witnessing a series of suicide attacks by Daesh that mainly targets rebels' headquarters.

Syria's war claimed the lives of at least 652 children died – 255 of them in or near a school – in 2016 alone, according to a UN report.

Regime offensive despite peace talks in Astana

Despite talks in Kazakhstan's capital Astana over a possible deal to create de-escalation zones in Syria, regime forces have launched an offensive against rebel groups in a Damascus suburb of Jobar, activists said on Wednesday.

Jobar, the last remaining rebel-held area in Damascus – has a strategic significance as it connects rebel-held areas in eastern Damascus countryside with Damascus city.

Activists said that the regime's attack is backed by artillery shelling and aerial bombardment leaving hundreds of families trapped in the area.

US-backed forces capture more territory

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have made a new advance against Daesh by recapturing al Sinaa neighbourhood in the east of the Raqqa, Daesh's de facto capital in Syria.

Al Sinaa was previously under the control of the SDF, but Daesh had taken it back at the end of June.