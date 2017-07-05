Despite the number of asylum applications falling by more than seven percent in 2016 compared to 2015, Syrian nationals still account for over a quarter of the 1.3 million applicants, a report released by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) said on Wednesday.

The report said that the war in Syria continues to be the main reason for thousands of asylum applications in Europe.

Jadwiga Maczynska, EASO information and analysis coordinator, said that the EU-Turkey agreement reached last year had significantly reduced irregular migration flows from Turkey to Greece.

However, she added that the migrants were taking different routes and were mostly arriving in Italy via the Mediterranean Sea.

A March 2016 deal between Turkey and the EU envisaged a "one-for-one" formula, under which failed asylum seekers in Europe would be returned to Turkey, while Syrian refugees would be resettled in EU states under a quota system.

A report released by the European Commission in April found the numbers promised in the deal have not been realised.

The refugee deal was linked to the issue of visa-free travel for Turkish citizens to the EU.

One-third of asylum seekers​ under 18