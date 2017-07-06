Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday Moscow was seeking to clarify a claim by his US counterpart that Washington is ready to work together to set up "no-fly zones" in Syria.

"We have asked (for information). We haven't yet received a response to the question about which no-fly zones they have in mind. Because no one was ever talking about them," Lavrov said in comments carried on Russian state television.

"But I'm sure that the orientation of those comments, despite all the questions about one or another formulation, the orientation towards cooperation between Russia and the United States, that is a step in the right direction," Lavrov said.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday had said the US is prepared to discuss with Russia joint efforts to stabilise war-torn Syria, including no-fly zones.

He also added that the US wanted to discuss with Russia the use of on-the-ground ceasefire observers and the coordinated delivery of humanitarian aid to Syrians.

"If our two countries work together to establish stability on the ground, it will lay a foundation for progress on the settlement of Syria's political future," Tillerson said in a statement ahead of this week's G20 summit in Germany.