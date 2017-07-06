The head of the United Nations flew into Switzerland on Thursday to press Greek and Turkish Cypriots to seal a deal reuniting their east Mediterranean island. The US vice president urged them to "seize this historic opportunity".

Diplomatic efforts to reunite Cyprus have failed since the island was riven in a 1974 Turkish army intervention triggered by a coup by Greek Cypriots seeking union with Greece.

But factors such as the discovery of gas in the area could increase pressure – domestic and international – for a deal.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres flew into the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, where Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have been meeting.

He was due to leave for the G20 summit on Friday morning, opening only a narrow window for what might be a "final push".

"The day is almost over. Let's see what the night will bring," Akinci told reporters as the leaders moved to a working dinner, which is expected to be followed by more talks.

"Negotiations are continuing, and I want to say one thing; cool-headedness and patience is required," Anastasiades said.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said the Greek side had done all it could to find a solution. "It's a very difficult exercise," he said.

Earlier in the day, US Vice President Mike Pence rang the rival Cypriot leaders to underscore US support, the White House said in a statement.