WORLD
3 MIN READ
Syrian refugees begin resettling in France
A total of 500 refugees are due to be resettled across France by 2018 under a deal signed between the French state and five Christian organisations in March.
Syrian refugees begin resettling in France
Syria's war has killed more than 400,000 people and forced millions from their homes since it began in March 2011. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 6, 2017

The first 16 Syrian refugees to be resettled in France under a "humanitarian corridor" scheme organised with Christian groups arrived in Paris late Wednesday.

"For the first time in seven years I feel safe," said one of the group, a 59 year old who gave his name as Nasser, as he stepped off the plane from Lebanon at Charles de Gaulle airport to applause from families and activists who had come to welcome them.

"In seven years I have never felt peace like today," said Nasser, who is originally from Homs and had been a refugee in Lebanon since 2013.

He is due to resettle in the southwestern French city of Pau with his wife, their son and their daughter, who is wheelchair-bound.

A total of 500 refugees are due to be resettled across France by 2018 under a deal signed between the French state and five Christian organisations in March.

The Christian groups will finance the hosting of the refugees, with the state granting them visas and refugee status.

Isabelle Yard, a 57-year-old teacher, said she was "extremely moved" to be greeting Iraqi couple Raphi, Racha and their 15-year-old daughter Perla to take them home to her village, Combas, in southern France.

Recommended

She added she was "a little worried" too, hoping that the family "will not be disappointed" as the village, home to 600 people, is rather isolated.

A group of 50 residents has mobilised to welcome the family and has been preparing for months, she said.

"Some give money, others give time. A couple have made their house available," Yard said.

Francois Clavairoly, head of the French Protestant federation, said the hosts had pledged to feed and house the refugees but also help to integrate them "legally and culturally."

France is the second country in Europe to institute a "humanitarian corridor" scheme of this kind, after Italy.

Syria's war has killed more than 320,000 people and forced millions from their homes since it began in March 2011.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu