Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar claims his troops have taken over the city of Benghazi, in what would be a major boost for the former ally of the country's deposed late leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Gaddafi's fall in 2011 created a power vacuum, and the country has been turmoil ever since, with various armed groups and vying for power.

Haftar has capitalised on this space, slowly extending into southern and eastern Libya.