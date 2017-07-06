WORLD
Eastern Libya commander Haftar says his forces control Benghazi
Leader of the so-called Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar says his forces control Benghazi in what would be a major boost for the group in a country where various militias are vying for power.
A member of the Haftar's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 6, 2017

Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar claims his troops have taken over the city of Benghazi, in what would be a major boost for the former ally of the country's deposed late leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Gaddafi's fall in 2011 created a power vacuum, and the country has been turmoil ever since, with various armed groups and vying for power.

Haftar has capitalised on this space, slowly extending into southern and eastern Libya.

TRT World's Kim Vinnell reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
