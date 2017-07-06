Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Ankara on Thursday and discussed strengthening anti-terror cooperation.

"As leaders closely following global developments, we know this fact very well that the Asia Pacific region's efficiency is growing day by day. Asian countries are becoming more influential in the global economy and trade," Erdogan said, speaking about Indonesia-Turkey relations.

Erdogan said regional issues and latest developments in Qatar also came under discussion during his meeting with Widodo.

"We had the opportunity to discuss mutual steps that can be taken to combat terrorism in the world," he said.

"We are entering a critical period in which we need to be much more careful and maximise intelligence sharing. We have to prevent Daesh terrorists driven from the territories they occupied from entering our country or other target countries."

Widodo highlighted that Indonesia and Turkey have enormous potential for cooperation.

"We have decided to strengthen Indonesia-Turkey anti-terror security cooperation. We would like to do so by sharing intelligence."

"We have already been cooperating in fields of aviation, maritime and energy," he added.