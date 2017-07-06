An anti-G20 protest march in Germany by around 12,000 people was called off by organisers on Thursday after clashes between police and around 1,000 leftist demonstrators, police said.

"The march was just declared off by organisers," Hamburg police said on Twitter after the march quickly descended into chaos a day ahead of the start of the two-day G20 summit.

As several thousand demonstrators vowing to "Smash G20!" marched during the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed arriving leaders of the world's top economic powers to the G20 summit set to discuss ways of "combating terror", free trade and efforts to combat climate change.

Police in Hamburg fired water cannon and pepper spray at protesters gathered to demonstrate against the G20 summit after a group of black-clad demonstrators threw stones, bottles and other objects at riot police.

Riot police in helmets charged to disperse a group of around 1,000 hard-left protestors wearing black hooded tops and masks.

Eyewitnesses saw at least one protester with blood on his face being treated. "Welcome to Hell" was the protesters' greeting for Trump and other world leaders arriving for the two-day meeting.