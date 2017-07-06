Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Masoud Barzani said on Thursday there was no turning back on a bid to achieve an independent Kurdish state, expecting a "yes vote" on September 25 independence referendum.

Iraq's Kurdish leader Barzani said in an interview that the timetable for independence after a September 25 vote on the issue was "flexible but not open-ended".

The result could turn into a regional flashpoint, with Turkey, Iran, and Syria, along with Iraq the states with sizeable Kurdish populations as all resolutely opposed to an independent Kurdish state in northern Iraq.

But Barzani said negotiations with Baghdad, neighbours and international powers would start immediately after the vote in order to reach an amicable agreement.

"Our main goal is to implement and achieve the decision of our people through peace and dialogue," he said.

Barzani also played down speculation that the referendum would spark violence, saying "the legitimacy of the people is bigger than the legitimacy of any of the political parties or any of the external interventions".

"I don't think anybody can stand against the big wave of the people of Kurdistan when they decide their destiny. Maybe there will be some attempts to foil (it)... We will try our best not to allow that to happen."

He said he was ready to allay the security concerns of Iraq, Turkey, and Iran, saying that postponing independence would actually lead to greater instability.

"We have proved that we are factors of stability," he said.

"So what we do through a referendum is prevent that upcoming instability. We want to cut any possibility of bloodshed in the future."

Fate of Kirkuk

Within Iraq's borders, there is growing concern the real purpose of the referendum is not secession, but to strengthen Kurdish claims over hotly disputed territory adjoining recognised KRG boundaries, such as the oil-rich region and city of Kirkuk.

The vote would decide the fate of Kirkuk, which Kurdish Peshmerga forces prevented Daesh from capturing in 2014, Barzani said at his palace in the hillside village of Salahaddin.

"Whatever the people of Kirkuk decide within the referendum, that decision should be respected," he said.

The Peshmerga effectively runs Kirkuk, also claimed by Turkmen and Arabs.

Iran-backed Iraqi Shia militias have threatened to expel the Kurds by force from this region and three other disputed areas - Sinjar, Makhmour and Khanaqin.

Inside the KRG, parties such as the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) of Jalal Talabani or the dissident Gorran group, all favour independence but not necessarily under the leadership of Barzani and his KDP.