The US Department of Justice said on Wednesday it had reached a settlement with national arts and crafts retailer Hobby Lobby to forfeit thousands of ancient artifacts illegally smuggled into the country from the Middle East.

Under the terms of the settlement filed in US District Court in Brooklyn, New York, Hobby Lobby has agreed to forfeit the antiquities, which originated from the region of modern-day Iraq, as well as $3 million in fines, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

"The protection of cultural heritage is a mission that (Homeland Security Investigations) and its partner US Customs and Border Protection take very seriously as we recognise that while some may put a price on these artifacts, the people of Iraq consider them priceless," Angel Melendez, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New York, said in the statement.

Representatives for privately-held Hobby Lobby Stores Inc could not immediately be reached for comment.