Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Germany on Thursday to attend a summit of the world's major economies, also known as the G20 group.

Erdogan met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday ahead of the summit starting on Friday.

The meeting comes amid escalating tensions between the two countries, as Ankara has lashed out at Berlin for turning a blind eye to terrorist groups using German soil for their propaganda, recruitment, and funding activities.

On Wednesday, in an interview with German weekly Die Zeit, Erdogan said German authorities were tolerating the activities of the terrorist group PKK, although the group is also outlawed in the country.

He also criticised Germany for not taking measures against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which is believed to have organized the foiled coup attempt in Turkey last year that took 250 lives and injured some 2,200 others.

Renews Ankara's demands