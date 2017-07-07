France and Russia agreed on Thursday that fighting terrorism in Syria was their common objective, but pointedly avoided airing their differences over the sensitive issue of chemical weapons.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who held six hours of talks primarily on Syria with Russian officials in Moscow two weeks ago, continued his push for closer co-operation, when he met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov again in Paris on Thursday.

With the two countries previously publicly at odds over the issue of chemical weapons, Le Drian now hopes to convince Russia to enforce a 2013 Security Council resolution to prevent their use in Syria.

He also wants to win concessions from Russia to improve the humanitarian situation in a country where hundreds of thousands are besieged and millions displaced after six years of civil war.

Le Drian has not said what incentives Paris could offer Russia in return beyond closer security cooperation.

"Terrorism is our number one enemy and to fight it we have to put everything else aside," Lavrov, whose country supports the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad, said in a joint statement.

Le Drian echoed those comments saying terrorism was their common enemy.