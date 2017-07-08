At least nine people were shot and hacked to death in Kenya's coastal Lamu County early on Saturday, officials said.

Police sources said Shabab rebels were believed to be behind the killings which took place in Jima and Pandaguo villages near the Somali border - an area that has seen a wave of recent attacks, mostly targeting the security forces.

"Nine people were killed, some were shot dead and others hacked (to death)," said a regional police officer who was not authorised to speak to the press. All the victims are civilians.

A senior officer at police headquarters in Nairobi confirmed the incident.

"It is true, we have lost nine people in today's attack," the officer said, without providing further details.

Earlier in the week, three police personnel were killed in an attack on a police post in Lamu, blamed on the al Qaeda-aligned Shabab.

"They raided Jima and Poromoko villages and killed nine men. They were slaughtered like chickens, using knives," said the witness.