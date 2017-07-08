WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh claims deadly checkpoint attacks in Egypt
Friday's attack carried out by Daesh car bombers and gunmen on military checkpoints that killed 23 soldiers in north Sinai is the most severe since July 2015.
Daesh claims deadly checkpoint attacks in Egypt
This January 2017 image released by Daesh shows a deadly attack by militants on an Egyptian checkpoint in north Sinai. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 8, 2017

Daesh claimed responsibility for deadly car bomb attacks and assault on military checkpoints in Egypt's North Sinai on Friday that killed 23 soldiers and injured 26 others, the group said.

In a statement, Daesh said it targeted the compound because the military was preparing to launch operations against the group from there.

Security sources described Friday's attack as a coordinated strike, with car bombs blowing apart checkpoints as gunmen in four-wheel drive vehicles shot down soldiers running for cover.

Counter-attack

The military carried out a counter-attack almost immediately after, deploying fighter jets to kill over 40 militants suspected of involvement and destroying six of their vehicles, according to a video released by the military showing aerial footage of air strikes.

Recommended

The military posted photos of five dead militants in blood-soaked fatigues lying in the sand. It did not name their affiliation.

"Law enforcement forces in North Sinai succeeded in thwarting a terrorist attack on some checkpoints south of Rafah," a military statement said.

Most severe assault

The attack is the most severe in Sinai since at least July 2015, when Daesh militants assaulted simultaneously a slew of checkpoints and military sites around North Sinai, killing at least 17 soldiers.

Friday's bombings present a challenge for general-turned-president AbdelFattah al Sisi, who describes himself as a bulwark against extremism in a region beset by violence and war.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54