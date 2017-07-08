WORLD
3 MIN READ
Peru's jailed ex-leader Fujimori hospitalised with irregular heartbeat
Alberto Fujimori was taken the hospital on the same day when Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said a potential pardon for him would not be immediate.
Peru's jailed ex-leader Fujimori hospitalised with irregular heartbeat
Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 8, 2017

Peru's jailed former president Alberto Fujimori was taken to a hospital on Friday after showing signs of hypertension and irregular heartbeat, his doctor said.

The hospital trip comes on the same day that Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said a potential pardon for Fujimori would not be immediate, as had been speculated, but depended on a medical report that will likely be issued by the end of the year.

Fujimori, who turns 79 on July 28, was jailed in 2007 for his role in killings by a death squad targeting supposed guerrillas in the 1990s. He was also convicted of embezzlement and bribery.

"We have brought him to the clinic tonight," Fujimori's physician Alejandro Aguinaga said, adding the ex-leader showed signs of "a hypertensive crisis with arrhythmia" and would be evaluated.

He was undergoing tests after which doctors would determine whether he should remain hospitalised or be transferred back to the police headquarters in a Lima suburb where he was being held.

Protests against possible pardon

Peruvians took the streets on Friday to urge Kuczynski not to pardon Fujimori, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for human rights violations.

Recommended

At least 2,000 protesters participated in the march through the streets of Lima, witnesses said.

Kuczynski's promise not to pardon Fujimori during last year's presidential election helped him scrape together a narrow victory against Fujimori's daughter, Keiko Fujimori.

But last month Kuczynski proposed a potential pardon for Fujimori, 78, for health reasons as his finance minister was ousted by Congress, which is dominated by Fujimori's supporters.

"It would be a betrayal. A betrayal of his word and his promise to the families of the victims of the dictatorship," said protest organiser Jorge Rodriguez.

Peruvian law allows the president to offer pardons for Independence Day — celebrated on July 28 — and for Christmas.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54