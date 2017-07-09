WORLD
2 MIN READ
YPG pushes out civilians along with Daesh in Syria
YPG, which is considered by Turkey a Syrian branch of PKK terrorist organisation, appears to be changing the demographics of areas that it controls by expelling Arab and Turkmen families.
YPG pushes out civilians along with Daesh in Syria
A man, displaced from fighting in the Daesh stronghold of Raqqa holds a child in front of a tent near village of Karama, Syria July 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 9, 2017

Armed groups in Syria have been clearing the lands once occupied by Daesh.

But on the eastern banks of the Euphrates river, the YPG has not only pushed out the terror group but allegedly many of its original inhabitants too -- the original Arab and Turkmen inhabitants apear to be the victims of this action.

Turkey considers YPG a Syrian branch of PKK which is listed as a terrorist organisation by the EU, the US and Turkey.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar reports from northern Syria.

Recommended

Civil war

Syria has remained embroiled in a civil war that began in 2011 after the forces of regime leader Bashar al-Assad launched a crack down on the pro-democratic and opposition protesters.

The violent conflict has claimed at least 400,000 deaths and triggered the worst humanitarian crisis of the recent world history.

The civil war also led to the displacement of millions of people and caused refugee crisis affecting most of Europe as well as other parts of the world.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54