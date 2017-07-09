Armed groups in Syria have been clearing the lands once occupied by Daesh.

But on the eastern banks of the Euphrates river, the YPG has not only pushed out the terror group but allegedly many of its original inhabitants too -- the original Arab and Turkmen inhabitants apear to be the victims of this action.

Turkey considers YPG a Syrian branch of PKK which is listed as a terrorist organisation by the EU, the US and Turkey.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar reports from northern Syria.