Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Turkey due to its strategic geopolitical location serves as a "natural bridge" between energy producers and consumers.

It is in this context that Turkey is referred to by experts as the new "Silk Road" of energy, Erdogan said in his speech at the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul.

The Turkish president also stressed that the country's external dependence on energy needed to be reduced to ensure sustainable development and the optimum use of its domestic resources.

He said Turkey wanted to start construction of its planned second nuclear plant, at Sinop on the Black Sea coast, as soon as possible.

Erdogan said Ankara has already started working on a planned third nuclear plant.

The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Mersin was the country's first.

He also said that Turkey was ready to evaluate new projects, including gas projects in the East Mediterranean and Iraq.