July 15: Heroes of Kazan
During last year's failed coup in Turkey, 249 people lost their lives. Among them were citizens of the small Turkish town of Kazan, a district in Ankara.
People stand on a Turkish army tank in Ankara, Turkey, July 16, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 11, 2017

July 15 marks one year since the coup attempt in Turkey, which left 249 people dead and more than 2,000 injured.

That night, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the people to resist the coup.

Among those who responded were the people of Kazan in Ankara.

Although nine people lost their lives, their families are proud of their sacrifice.

The government has insisted on compensating the people of Kazan for their losses but they've refused, saying they did it for their country.

Kazan has now been renamed to Kahraman Kazan, which means Kazan the hero.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
