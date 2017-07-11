​Second seed Novak Djokovic made it to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the ninth time on Tuesday after an easy 6-2 7-6(5) 6-4 win over France's Adrian Mannarino .

​Djokovic will face the Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych on Wednesday for a semifinal spot, boasting a 25-2 career record over the 2010 Wimbledon runner-up.

Djokovic needed treatment on his right shoulder after the fifth game of the third set and a medical timeout at 4-3 to treat the same problem.

He had already summoned the doctor after just three games of the opening set.

Berdych will have had a day more to rest up for the match as Djokovic and Mannarino were scheduled to have played their last-16 match on Monday.

However, their tie was pushed back to Tuesday after Gilles Muller and Rafael Nadal played out a marathon fourth-round match which lasted a shade under five hours.

Djokovic and Mannarino were first up under the Centre Court roof as rain fell on the courts.

"It was a long day yesterday for both of us waiting for an entire day. It is what it is. We got on the court today and we could play under the roof," said Djokovic.