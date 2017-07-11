A four-day parade of men's fashion kicked off in New York on Monday, showcasing the 2018 Spring/Summer collections of rising designers.

Many are making their debut on this closely watched global stage.

Nigerian-born designer Taofeek Abijako dressed male models in boxy fits and bright colours, saying he drew on the colonial history of his country for inspiration.

"I took inspiration from African contemporary photographers like Malick Sidibe, Seydou Keita and how they reacted to Western influence," he said.

Although just in its fifth year, New York Fashion Week: Men's is fast becoming an important stop on the fashion circuit.