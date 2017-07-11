When it became clear that a faction within the Turkish Armed Forces was staging an insurrection to overthrow the government last year on July 15, Assembly Chairman Ismail Kahraman called on all deputies to meet in protest, confront the danger, and defend democracy.

Heading Kahraman's call, more than a hundred deputies from the governing AK Party, CHP and MHP urgently met in the parliament as a symbol of standing together for Turkey's future.

They condemned the attempt and conveyed that they would remain defiant in solidarity against the military takeover.

Here are some of their statements:

Bekir Bozdag, AK Party (Justice and Development Party)