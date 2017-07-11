WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands commemorate 22nd anniversary of Srebrenica massacre
The Srebrenica genocide was one of the most brutal events of the 1992-95 Bosnian War. Almost 8,000 Bosniaks were executed after a UN Safe Zone was overrun by Bosnian Serb military, with the Dutch Blue Helmets standing helplessly by.
Thousands commemorate 22nd anniversary of Srebrenica massacre
A woman cries at the coffins of her relatives, who are newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, which are lined up for a joint burial in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 11, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 11, 2017

Thousands from around the world gathered in the Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the anniversary of the biggest European genocide since the end of the Second World War.

The Srebrenica massacre was one of the most brutal events of the 1992-95 Bosnian War.

Around 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed by Bosnian Serb troops under the command of former General Ratko Mladic at Srebrenica in July 1995, the worst mass killing on European soil since World War Two.

Many of the Muslim victims had fled to the UN-declared safe zone in Srebrenica only to find the outnumbered and lightly armed Dutch troops there unable to defend them.

They then headed to the nearby Dutch base.

TRT World'sZoran Kusovac reports.

Almost every citizen of Srebrenica has a personal story.

Recommended

Nermin's father was executed in 1995. His remains were found only nine years later.

"First they found one part of his body. Two and a half years later they found another, in another grave. But he was still not complete, the head was not found!"

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.

Mladic is on trial for genocide before a UN war crimes tribunal with a verdict expected later this year.

Families are still overcome by sadness.

But they hope for at least some closure by the end of this year when Mladic will be sentenced.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54